Guide To Chambray
Shopping
How To Wear A Denim Skirt Like Kylie Jenner
by
Casey Lewis
More from Guide To Chambray
Shopping
This Is The Only Denim Shirt You Need, Says Math
Gina Marinelli
May 8, 2014
Trends
Lighten Up! 10 Denim Outfits That Won't Leave You Blue
Ellen Hoffman
Apr 28, 2014
Shopping
Add To Cart: Denim For All!
Bobby Schuessler
Apr 13, 2014
Shopping
Denim At The Office? Yes, You Can!
We aren't shy about the fact that Refinery29 HQ is pretty awesome (#humblebrag). Sartorial adventure is a theme we embrace, and our staff is a source of
by
Ellen Hoffman
San Francisco
It's Chambray Season! 27 Tops For Spring
Is there anything in your closet as heritage driven as the chambray shirt? Anything that puts you together better on even the most rushed of mornings? We
by
Michaela d'A...
Designers
How To Style Chambray — A Bay Area Designer Schools Us
Leave it to design pro Nikki Garcia of First Rite to have us immediately craving (make that needing) a wardrobe overhaul. Full of elegant basics,
by
Angela Tafoya
Fashion
We're Still Not Over Chambray & You Shouldn't Be Either
I love chambray shirts because they’re the perfect finishing touch for so many types of outfits. Need to dress down a really dressy skirt, trouser, or
by
Jillian Martin
Fashion
Mix It Up With Prints' Newest Star: Chambray
Since chambray became the ultimate shirt for casual-chic, it's now one of the most wearable items in my closet. You can find a denim button up in a
by
Mara Ferreira
Fashion
1 Piece, 4 Ways: How To Work Chambray
When my schedule is packed with meetings, my car transforms into a dressing room as I’m cruising down Lakeshore Drive. There is only one item in my
by
Liz Schneider
Shopping
Back To Basics: 12 Chambray Shirts To Add To Your Wardrobe
When it comes to building your wardrobe, it's easy to get caught up in the fun, flashy pieces. But, it's the classic staples that really stand the test of
by
Seija Rankin
Fashion
I Love My ... Men's Chambray Work Shirt
Mariah Kunkel is a New York-based freelance writer and the blogger behind Quite Continental. You can also catch her tweeting here. My personal style has
by
Mariah Kunkel
Fashion
5 Outfits To Try This Week: Denim, Dirndls, And More
What happened to resting on the weekends anymore? Our Monday morning felt particularly sluggish, and all we wanted to do was to crawl to work wearing our
by
Connie Wang
Styling Tips
3 Ways To Wear An Essential Chambray Shirt
By now, you know exactly which wardrobe essentials you can't live without. But once you get those prized pieces home, you'll want to get all the wear out
by
Shani Silver
Politics
Ikats! Florals! Chambray! $35 Soludos X Opening Ceremony Espadril...
Sometimes the sequel's better than the original (hello 2 Fast 2 Furious), and such is the case with part deux of the Soludos X Opening Ceremony
by
Kristian Laliberte
Fashion
15 Cute Denim And Chambray Dresses For A San Francisco Summer
San Francisco’s summer giving you the blues? Then we suggest matching your mood (and perking it up at the same time) with one of these cute-as-a-button
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Fashion
Third Time's A Charm: Levi's And Opening Ceremony Join Forces Again
Levi's and Opening Ceremony have collaborated once again! For the third team-up, their tête-à-tête has resulted in an ultra fun and classic love baby
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
Denim Darling
New York City Photo by Mr. Newton/mrnewton.netNew York City Photo by Mr. Newton/mrnewton.net
by
Us
Shopping
Cheap Thrill! Luxe-Looking Chambray That Won't Send You To the Po...
Considering the pitiful state of our bank balances, there's nothing we like better than clothing that we can wear in multiple settings. The answer to our
by
Beverly Fong
