Leave it to design pro Nikki Garcia of First Rite to have us immediately craving (make that needing) a wardrobe overhaul. Full of elegant basics, anchoring items, and an inky color palette, her fall ’14 collection (which now includes menswear) is full of pieces that capture a timeless essence.
Basically, it’s sprinkled with every piece your closet is missing. Think soft-meets-structured fabrics like indigo-washed linen, tencel, and suede-silk charmeuse, balanced against brushed French terry. "For Fall '14, I created a collection comprised of uncomplicated, timeless basics in a deep palette," Garcia says. These building pieces are "the things every woman or man need in their closet, like the perfect trouser, button-down, and easy-to-wear dress that you reach for again and again each season.” Hey, we’re always down for going back to the basics. The chambray dress and overalls are just screaming for an S.F. outing, no? Click through to see the sharp pics (shot by R29 contrib) Maria del Rio and get ready to make some room and start your spring cleaning early.