It’s summertime and the livin’ is...too damn hot. Even though we would rather sit naked in front of the AC when temperatures hit those triple-digits, we still have to go on about our real lives and wear layers of clothing on our perspiring and clammy bodies. To make the stifling humidity more bearable for our sartorial sensibilities, we went straight to the folks at Athleta, Uniqlo, and fabric specialist Lizzie Harper for their expertise on all matters of breathable clothes for the dead thick of summer. No slinky tank tops and micro minis here! Ahead, get the real lowdown on the cooling textiles and fibers that truly combat the heat. It’s muggy out there, but your outfits don’t need to be in a sticky situation.
