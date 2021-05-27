18 Plus-Size Nordstrom Styles That Are R29-Editor-Approved

We are all collectively coming out from under our pandemic-shaped rocks in a big way; planning everything from post-vaccine gatherings to concerts and pool-side Airbnb getaways. If you feel woefully unprepared in the what-to-wear-out-and-about department, then you're not alone and I'm here to help. During my scouting of cute plus-friendly outfits with strong warm-weather potential, I landed on a bounty of excellent plus-size options at Nordstrom — a retailer that's been on my radar a lot more this past year as its continued to expand its range of size-inclusive offerings. (It also doesn’t hurt that the brand's Half-Yearly Sale just started with up-to-50%-off a whole boatload of summery styles.)
Ahead, click into my curated collection of the plus-size Nordstrom clothing picks worth shopping for summer. The fat-friendly styles I've been eyeing vary from simple clean looks with splashes of color, itty bitty summer dresses, and cool pieces stamped with unique prints.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission
