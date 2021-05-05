5 Plus-Size Outfits I’m Wearing & Loving This Month

I really miss getting dressed! Don’t get me wrong, I love the latest style shift towards sweat-shorts, robes, and activewear that was born out of spending a lot more time at home — but, there’s something irreplaceably special about putting together a really cute look and taking it out into the world. With the vaccine rollout making socializing with friends a tangible possibility, I'm now finding myself dreaming more and more about all the fabulous plus-size outfits I'll finally be able to wear. Ever since I was a kid, I've had a passion for trying out funky new fashion combinations — but, as a plus woman, finding the pieces for bringing my style visions to life has often felt like solving a particularly tricky jigsaw puzzle. Although there's been a gap in fashion for excellent plus-size retailers, brands are finally starting to step up their inclusive offerings. Since I know firsthand how frustrating it can be to fully express yourself with what's available, I'm sharing the plus-size outfit picks that I've been loving and wearing in hopes that they help to inspire you. Below, discover five of my favorite looks of the month along with corresponding shopping suggestions for how to recreate them. I've put together everything from a Y2k-inspired vibe to some 90s-style street glam and even an ode to Emo.
Advertisement
Y2K FTW
Who doesn't love an early 2000s vibe! I felt like a character in Clueless with this outfit on. I love recreating a feeling and a time and this piece allowed me to do that. I had a lot of light blue pieces in my wardrobe that I thought would complement the white skort well. If chafing is an issue for you, definitely bring the chafing relief balm along for optimal comfort.
I was honestly inspired to buy the white skirt because I saw a friend wearing it, but I had trouble finding plus-size options! Mine is from Forever 21's plus line, but Athleta and Target have one that'd work for plus-size bodies too. I chose to pair this outfit with a blue beret, but you could easily use cute butterfly clips or a claw hair clip for just as much of an early-aughts vibe.
Emo Phase II
I don't know about you all, but I definitely had an emo phase in middle/high school. It's been years since I jammed to the overly self-indulgent emo music that makes up the pop-punk genre. However, something about a global pandemic really brings out the angst and got me listening to all the new pop punk hits. I rang in my adult emo phase with funky snake print pants and a green cropped top. I love how way back when Emo music had it's hay day funky prints and bright colors were dominant. I love the colors in this specific outfit a lot. The chunky loafers add the right amount of edge.
Advertisement
The pair of pants I'm wearing is almost sold out, so check out the fun zebra printed pair I've picked out for a similar sort of vibe! If you want to throw in more colors, add in some fun accessories like a pink scarf around your neck.
90s Street Glam
The oversized shacket, wide-leg pants and black beret are definitely perfect for channeling that 90s energy. I like the mixture of styles that you might not put together usually. The pants and zebra print shacket are an unlikely pair, but I found after mixing and matching clothing items they create a very fun combo. I leaned into the more grungy 90s vibe with huge platform loafers as well.
You can find my specific shacket from H&M, but there are a lot more plus-size friendly sizing options with this cute brown zebra-print one carried at Missguided.
Checks Out
Ever since the boom in checked clothes popping up all over the past couple of years, I've been dying to get in on this fun trend. However, the options for solid quality plus-size items checkered items are still pretty slim compared to the plethora of standard size options. Wray definitely trying to change that by offering up to a 5X in all their beautiful checked lounge sets.
Advertisement
I've bought this set in every color offered! The black set would look amazing with some easy sandals and some fun, loud accessories. I chose to wear it with my blue beret and fun heart-shaped sunnies. This set is ultra-comfortable as it was originally intended to be pajamas!
Feeling Groovy
This outfit will have you feeling groovy and "Love Shack" ready! This set is made-to-order from the brand K.S. Garner. Kelsey Garner runs a slow fashion miracle that is very plus-size friendly, and they also take custom measurements as well – everyone is included.
The beret, socks, clogs, and heart-shaped sunglasses are the type of fun accessories to take this already perfect Teal Luna set to the next level.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission