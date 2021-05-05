5 Plus-Size Outfits I’m Wearing & Loving This Month

I don't know about you all, but I definitely had an emo phase in middle/high school. It's been years since I jammed to the overly self-indulgent emo music that makes up the pop-punk genre. However, something about a global pandemic really brings out the angst and got me listening to all the new pop punk hits. I rang in my adult emo phase with funky snake print pants and a green cropped top. I love how way back when Emo music had it's hay day funky prints and bright colors were dominant. I love the colors in this specific outfit a lot. The chunky loafers add the right amount of edge.