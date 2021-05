5 Plus-Size Outfits I’m Wearing & Loving This Month

I really miss getting dressed! Don’t get me wrong, I love the latest style shift towards sweat-shorts robes , and activewear that was born out of spending a lot more time at home — but, there’s something irreplaceably special about putting together a really cute look and taking it out into the world. With the vaccine rollout making socializing with friends a tangible possibility, I'm now finding myself dreaming more and more about all the fabulous plus-size outfits I'll finally be able to wear. Ever since I was a kid, I've had a passion for trying out funky new fashion combinations — but, as a plus woman, finding the pieces for bringing my style visions to life has often felt like solving a particularly tricky jigsaw puzzle. Although there's been a gap in fashion for excellent plus-size retailers , brands are finally starting to step up their inclusive offerings. Since I know firsthand how frustrating it can be to fully express yourself with what's available, I'm sharing the plus-size outfit picks that I've been loving and wearing in hopes that they help to inspire you. Below, discover five of my favorite looks of the month along with corresponding shopping suggestions for how to recreate them. I've put together everything from a Y2k-inspired vibe to some 90s-style street glam and even an ode to Emo.