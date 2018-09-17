Victoria Beckham's Impromptu Spice Girls Tribute Is So Good

A big question for many of us as we grow older is, "How do we keep life interesting?" The answer just might be "don't take anything, especially yourself, too seriously." Of course, we can't take credit for this profound observation. Instead, we owe it all to Victoria Beckham, former pop star and esteemed fashion designer, who was spotted dancing her heart out to the Spice Girls at the Victoria Beckham x British Vogue party, which celebrated her 10-year anniversary in the fashion industry, on Sunday night.
In a video recorded by London DJ and performer Siobhan Bell, Beckham encourages an entire dance floor to "slam it to the left" and "shake it to the right" as the 1997 Spice Girls hit, "Spice Up Your Life" blares over the speakers. Wearing gold sequin pants and an oversized white blazer, Beckham completely epitomises her stage name, Posh, as she dances and sings her heart out. She claps! She lassos the air! She shimmies! But most of all, she proves that she's just as fun-loving and adorable as ever.
Advertisement
Last night at the Victoria Beckham x British Vogue party: https://t.co/TdL0Hqdvvo pic.twitter.com/O9nWEIuhuJ— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 17, 2018
Beckham had the perfect reason to celebrate, too. Earlier that day, she debuted her chic collection at London Fashion Week, where she enlisted models of many ages to walk the catwalk in her Spring/Summer 2019 collection. Her husband, David Beckham, and their four children (Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper) were also in attendance and shared their support on Instagram.
"Amazing show mum love you so much," Romeo captioned one photo.
With Beckham on top of the world (and the dance floor), many fans wondered if this is a sign that we'll finally get a Spice Girls reunion. Reunion rumours heavily circulated earlier this year after members of the pop group announced they were cooking up "some incredible new opportunities" through their social media accounts. Naturally, many assumed that meant they were planning a tour.
These rumours got even louder after Melanie Brown, aka Scary Spice, hinted that the Spice Girls might perform at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding during an appearance on a morning talk show. As we all know now, that didn't happen. Despite the hype, Beckham and Melanie Chisolm have continually made it clear that they're simply too busy for a tour right now and have encouraged fans to keep their expectations at bay.
Hey, we never thought we'd see Beckham belting out her old classics at a fashion party either, so, who knows? Maybe the idea of a reunion isn't so far-fetched after all.
Advertisement