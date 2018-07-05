Divorce rumors be damned, David and Victoria Beckham celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary yesterday with a romantic jaunt to Paris, where they dined al fresco and reportedly shared a remarkably expensive bottle of wine. So, in lieu of a card on this momentous occasion, we decided it was time to honor the hot, and wildly rich, couple for something they certainly don't get enough credit for: their joint beauty evolution.
Let's take it all the way back to when the couple first met. The year was 1998. Both Victoria and David were global superstars for their respective careers (Victoria, a member of the iconic Spice Girls group; David, an international football phenom). For this generation, putting the two together was like tasting Nutella and peanut butter for the first time: You wondered where these two had been all your life, and why hadn't they been put together before?
From then on, the Beckhams have been one of those power couples that, like other celebrity relationships since, are entirely to blame for our overuse of the hashtag #couplegoals. But we do it for good reason: Not only are they in constant show of support for one another, regular attendees of royal weddings, and the parents of the most adorable children, but they're sexy as hell — and we all know it.
If you haven't taken a closer look before, then maybe it's about time you do — because the Beckhams are practically beauty royalty (and not just because they have their own skin-care lines). Here's to glowing up together as husband and wife.