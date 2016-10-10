Victoria Beckham On How She & David Make A Great Team

Victoria and David Beckham may project the image of a glamorous, globe-trotting couple. But the truth is, the husband and wife couldn't be more dedicated to their family. In a new interview with Vogue Australia, Victoria talks about how she stays so focused on family while balancing her career as a businesswoman and designer.
"It is difficult to maintain it all in terms of being a wife, mother and businesswoman leading a brand," she admitted. "But I have a great team and I have a husband who is incredibly supportive," she continued. "We support each other, and this is about being good partners. My children are all very happy and that's the most crucial thing." Beckham said that she and David are "very, very present as parents" to Brooklyn, 17; Romeo, 14; Harper, 11; and Cruz, 5.
Beckham means "present" in the most literal sense. She said that she hardly ever goes out, socializing mainly with her family. And she and David rarely go away at the same time so that one of them can be there to take Harper to school in the morning and then do homework time, bath time, and bedtime. “Paying someone to do those things for you to make your life easier isn’t wrong, but they’re important to me," she said. "My four children and David are my first priority."
