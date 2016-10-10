Victoria Beckham On How She & David Make A Great Team

Beckham means "present" in the most literal sense. She said that she hardly ever goes out, socializing mainly with her family. And she and David rarely go away at the same time so that one of them can be there to take Harper to school in the morning and then do homework time, bath time, and bedtime. “Paying someone to do those things for you to make your life easier isn’t wrong, but they’re important to me," she said. "My four children and David are my first priority."



