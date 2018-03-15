Victoria Beckham might not be ready to go on tour with her former bandmates (cue one solo tear for the Spice Girls reunion that could've been), but she is ready to expand her beauty empire sooner rather than later.
In January, David Beckham revealed he would launch his own grooming and skin-care line for men in collaboration with L'Oréal, and since Victoria was basically the catalyst for her husband's entire collection, we were hoping she'd dip her toes into the skin-care category, too. Luckily, we didn't have to wait too long. Last week, the designer announced on a Facebook Live that she is developing her very-own skin-care range — and possibly even perfume!
Advertisement
Although Beckham offered few details, we suspect one thing: Getting her glow won't come cheap, seeing as her current nine-piece routine costs $964. She added that she's going in with the same mission she had while creating her makeup collection in partnership with Estée Lauder: "As a women, I want to make the things that I need in my life, the things that are missing." Since she's using the gaps in her personal medicine cabinet as inspiration, she's taking the formulations very seriously; she mentioned on the live broadcast that the products would be "very scientific."
We're excited, but hardly surprised. These days, most celebrities have tried their hand at launching their own beauty brands — and we're not just talking about the Kardashians and Jenners. Last year, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty raised the bar on beauty lines created by Hollywood's brightest, and by the end of 2018, we can expect launches from Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, and Bella Thorne. But we doubt Beckham's concerned — she's always been the poshest, after all.
Advertisement