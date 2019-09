Although Beckham offered few details, we suspect one thing: Getting her glow won't come cheap, seeing as her current nine-piece routine costs £761 . She added that she's going in with the same mission she had while creating her makeup collection in partnership with Estée Lauder: "As a women, I want to make the things that I need in my life, the things that are missing." Since she's using the gaps in her personal medicine cabinet as inspiration, she's taking the formulations very seriously; she mentioned on the live broadcast that the products would be "very scientific."