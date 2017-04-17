It sounds like Victoria Beckham may have passed on some of the performing prowess she displayed in her Spice Girls days on to daughter Harper. The adorable 5-year-old sings happy birthday to her mother on her 43rd birthday. Posh Spice? Not so much. How about Super-Freaking-Cute Spice?
On Monday, Beckham shared the sweet moment on Instagram and Twitter. "I love u David, @brooklynbeckham, Romeo, @cruzbeckham and Harper," she captioned the video. The best part if Harper snapping along as she sings. (That "Happy Birthday" beat can be hard to keep track of, alright?)
Of course, Harper isn't the only one to wish her mum a happy birthday on her special day. Her hunky hubby David Beckham, 41, posted a throwback photo of his wife, back when we knew her only as Posh. He captioned it: "Happy birthday to An amazing mummy , wife and friend .. We Love you Have a beautiful day x @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #@HarperSeven."
Advertisement
Cruz, 12, posted a photo of himself with his mum, writing, "Dear Mum happy birthday you are the best mum ever @victoriabeckham #bestmumever." And 14-year-old Romeo penned a sweet note alongside a cute picture: "Mum, I love u so much and hope you have the best day ever!! You are the most amazing mum and you are perfect I'm every way. I love how you make me laugh every day and whatever happens you always seem to be happy. I love you to the moon and back xx have the best day ever !!"
In fact, the only Beckham child not to wish their mother a happy birthday on Instagram would be the eldest, 18-year-old Brooklyn. Perhaps he hasn't yet forgiven the woman who raised for making a total mom move when she posted an embarrassing photo of Brooklyn snoozing last month. So not cool, mum.
Advertisement