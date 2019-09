Celebrities don't stop being individually awesome when they become one half of a power couple, but there's something specifically special about two stars who are able to retain their individual strengths and still be one another's ride-or-die. And if there's one couple that embodies all that, it's Victoria and David Beckham. Victoria is a designer, pop star, and fashion icon, while David is a soccer star, businessman, and total Calvin Klein goals. While these two could talk about their own individual projects for hours, it's the couple's fantastic family that Victoria is raving about these days.