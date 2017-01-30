David & Victoria Beckham Renewed Their Vows

Between fair-weather romances and headline-making divorces, when you're in the public eye, long-term love can be hard to find. During a BBC radio interview, former pro-footballer David Beckham revealed that he and wife Victoria have renewed their vows once during their 18 years of marriage. "We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding]," he said according to Us Weekly. "It was a lot more private with only six people there in our house." A lot more private is an understatement. In case you forgot, the Beckhams' wedding was the stuff celebrity nuptials are made of. It was expensive (the event reportedly cost $800,000), lavish (it took place in a castle in Dublin), and filled with questionable fashion decisions. "I even had a top hat in purple," he said. "What was I thinking? I looked like the guys out of Dumb and Dumber... It was the thing to do around that time." All jokes aside, Beckham also got real about what it takes to achieve nearly two decades of commitment. "Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It's about working through it. We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children." So that's the secret: Love. Plain and simple. Check out the rest of the interview here.
