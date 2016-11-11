Angelina Jolie Breaks Her Silence For The First Time After Brad Pitt Divorce

In the wake of the news that Brad Pitt is no longer being investigated for child abuse, Angelina Jolie has released a statement on the state of her family. According to Cosmopolitan, a spokesman for Jolie said of the end of the investigation, "As we said earlier this week, childcare professionals encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides that was in the best interest of the children. Angelina said from the beginning that she felt she had to take action for the health of the family and is relieved that after their 8-week involvement, the DCFS is now satisfied the safeguards are put in place that will allow the children to heal."
While promoting his upcoming movie Allied earlier this week, Brad Pitt commented on the kindness he's received after his split from Jolie. "It's really sweet, everyone has been really kind out here," he told a reporter with E!. "It's really nice to have all the support."
While the investigation is behind them, it looks like the couple's custody situation has yet to be resolved. Though a representative for Jolie told People the couple has agreed on an arrangement that has the kids living with Jolie and having visits with Pitt. That too has been contested by multiple sources.
