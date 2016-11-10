Last month, the news broke that power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were getting divorced. While as recently as Tuesday a spokesperson for Jolie claimed a legal agreement had been reached in terms of custody of the children, separate sources claim otherwise. However, at least one issue has been officially laid to rest after the Los Angeles Country Department of Children and Family Services cleared Brad Pitt of child abuse allegations.
Back in September, the Los Angeles Country Department of Children and Family Services began looking into claims that the actor had gotten verbally abusive and physical with one of his children while on a private plane. Now, however, according to TMZ, the DCFS found that no abuse was committed during the September 14 incident.
They reached this conclusion after extensive interviews with Brad, Angelina, their kids, and witnesses. Their decision goes against claims made by Jolie which allege that her ex-husband had struck their son, which she says was part of a pattern of inappropriate behavior. If her rep is to be believed, however, this hasn't changed custody.
"We can confirm that child-care professionals have encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides over a week ago," Jolie's rep told People. "In accordance with this agreement, the six children will stay in their mother’s custody, and the children will continue therapeutic visits with their father. This has been determined by child-care professionals to be in the children’s best interest."
