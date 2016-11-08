Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Reportedly Reach Custody Agreement

The Brangelina divorce drama wages on.
A spokesperson for Angelina Jolie says that the actress and estranged husband Brad Pitt have reached a custody arrangement for their six children. That may not be the case, however, as other sources close to the situation dispute Jolie's claims.
"We can confirm that child-care professionals have encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides over a week ago," Jolie's rep told People. "In accordance with this agreement, the six children will stay in their mother’s custody, and the children will continue therapeutic visits with their father. This has been determined by child-care professionals to be in the children’s best interest.
“We are not in a position to discuss the details. We hope now that it is clear that the events which led to the dissolution filing involved minor children and their wellbeing, there will be understanding of the sensitivity of the family situation. We believe that all sides are committed to healing the family and ask for your consideration during this difficult time.”
Other sources insist that this is only a temporary solution, though, claiming that Pitt is still fighting for joint custody of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Yet Jolie's statement makes it all sound like a done deal.
Are the splitting exes using the media to curry favor in court? It looks like it. Welcome to divorce, Hollywood-style.
