Update: New Details Emerge About Abuse Allegations Against Brad Pitt

People now reports that the LAPD is not investigating child abuse allegations against Pitt, though the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services is.
"LAPD is not handling any report or allegations into child abuse against Mr. Brad Pitt," a spokeswoman told People.
The magazine is also reporting that officials were alerted to last Wednesday's incident on a private plane following a call from an anonymous source on the tarmac. Pitt reportedly spent the night at a hotel instead of returning home with his family.
New allegations have surfaced about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's pending divorce.
People reports that Pitt is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services following an incident involving one of the former couple's six children. Sources allege that the actor was "verbally abusive" and got "physical" with one of the kids while on a private plane with his family. Pitt was reportedly drinking at the time, they claim.
Jolie is seeking full physical custody of the children in her divorce filing. She has asked that Pitt be granted visitation.
Pitt has previously expressed concern for the "well-being" of his children following the filing.
"He takes the matter very seriously and says he did not commit any abuse of his children," a source tells People. "It's unfortunate that people involved are continuing to present him in the worst possible light."
