10 years ago former Spice Girl and aspiring fashion queen Victoria Beckham debuted her first collection of just 10 dresses at London Fashion Week. This Sunday she celebrated a decade of success in the fashion industry with a star-studded British Vogue x Victoria Beckham party.
The Beckham brand is stronger today than ever with their adorable family Instagrams regularly going viral, but lest we forget where it all began. They say all you need is love, and that, my friends, is something we find in celebrity power pair Victoria and David Beckham — our beacon of eternal romance, the real royal couple.
In 1997, the two met in the Manchester United players' lounge during a charity soccer match. Victoria admitted to being a bit tipsy, but recalls it was love at first sight. Then, six years later, the documentary, The Real Beckhams (a YouTube masterpiece), put their relationship on our radar. To watch them maintain an infectious sense of wit and affection amidst the demands of fame made us feel like we finally had a celebrity couple that was less obnoxious and more incredibly entertaining.
Now, four kids and one high-end fashion label later, they're still by each other's side, bopping around the globe in the most fun coordinating outfits the world of celebrity dressing has literally ever seen. Where your average celebrity duos are typically admired for their separate, individual style, David and Victoria are stronger together. The slideshow ahead proves that.
From that all-white VMA moment to that leather bit, we rounded up their best looks. To this day, David and Victoria are still the poster couple for using their shared sense of style to commemorate their bond. That's what forever love looks like.