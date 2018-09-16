The Best Celebrity Instagram Posts Of The Week

Yes, some celebs have been serving serious lewks at London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week over the last seven days, but others have been taking things a little more easy-breezy.
This week's Instagram roundup features some adorable mummy-daughter bonding time, two of the UK's biggest pop stars letting their hair down at a '90s party, and the Beckham clan proving once again that work and fun can go hand in hand.
Oh, and it also features yet another reminder of why we'll forever be #TeamCynthia, even if we can't actually vote in New York, obviously.