Brooklyn Beckham's Biggest Internet Bully? His Mum

Dealing with internet trolls is hard enough, but what if the ones who go hardest happen to be the people who gave you life? If you don't have to deal with that, count yourself #blessed, because for poor Brooklyn Beckham, his mom is the one doing the bullying.
It's all in good fun, of course. Victoria Beckham, proud mom to Brooklyn, happens to be one of most famous — and most followed — celebs on the planet, which is why when she takes a few fun jabs at her son's expense, a few million folk see it. Teen Vogue reports that a Victoria snapped a clandestine shot of a sleeping Brooklyn and posted it to her Instagram story.
In the photo Brooklyn is sleeping and wearing a sling, and while his mom thinks it's adorable, the newly minted model might not share the same opinion. Oh, and if you're wondering about that sling, Brooklyn broke a bone during a family vacation, ahem...holiday, in Whistler, Canada.
Victoria Beckham is at it again, dragging Brooklyn on social media. What a woman. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/qppnPAd8bV— Paul Branners (@PBranners) March 10, 2017
Victoria wasn't just about teasing, however. Later in her story, Posh posted a more professional photo of her eldest son. In it, he's holding the same camera that was in the first snapshot. We know that Brooklyn is just as good behind the lens as he is in front of it, and it's clear that his mom is pretty proud of his photo prowess, too.
And Brooklyn's mum isn't the only one getting in on the fun. Teen Vogue adds that during a live Instagram show a few months ago, his dad, David, commented, saying, "U should be at school," and, "That's my shirt."
But the Beckhams are equal-opportunity teasers. On his birthday, Cruz fell victim to embarrassing photos, too. Parents, right? Can we get them off social media, already?
