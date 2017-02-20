Story from Entertainment

Cruz Beckham's Famous Parents Can't Stop Embarrassing Him On His Birthday

Courtney E. Smith
Cruz Beckham, the middle son in the family, turns 12 today. His parents, who between them have just shy of 47 million followers on Instagram, can't stop blowing his spot up about it.
Sure it's adorable. His mom, Victoria Beckham, shared a cute shot of him early in the day, wishing him happy birthday and writing that the family can't believe he's 12. It ends with "lots of love and kisses," which, while sweet, is also the kind of thing a 12-year-old runs away from when their parents drop them off at school, isn't it?
Meanwhile, his father David Beckham, shared a snap of the two of them chilling on a beach. In his caption he tells us that Cruz is the "cheekiest" member of the family (that's British for smart mouth, but in a cute way) with the biggest heart. Then he shouts out Cruz's bedtime of 8:30 p.m., which makes us want to yell, "Daaaaaaaaaaaaad!" and roll our eyes on his behalf. So embarrassing!

Happy birthday Cruz!! We all love u so much x @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham and Romeo x ???

Because one post is never enough for a loving mom, Victoria also shared a second HBD shout out to Cruz — this time as a throwback photo with his brothers. Note that she's tagging his older brother Brooklyn in these. So far, Brooklyn has wisely decided to stay out of it.
