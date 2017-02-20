Cruz Beckham's Famous Parents Can't Stop Embarrassing Him On His Birthday

Cruz Beckham, the middle son in the family, turns 12 today. His parents, who between them have just shy of 47 million followers on Instagram, can't stop blowing his spot up about it.
Sure it's adorable. His mom, Victoria Beckham, shared a cute shot of him early in the day, wishing him happy birthday and writing that the family can't believe he's 12. It ends with "lots of love and kisses," which, while sweet, is also the kind of thing a 12-year-old runs away from when their parents drop them off at school, isn't it?
Happy Birthday to the cheekiest member of our family ... He may be the cheekiest but this little man has the biggest heart and sweetest nature and any dad would be Proud to have that in his son.... At 12 years old he brings a smile and joy into the house from the moment he opens his eyes till the moment he falls asleep which normally means 8:30pm ( but we all know that means 9:30 right CRUZ ?. Anyway Happy birthday little man x love you ❤️
Meanwhile, his father David Beckham, shared a snap of the two of them chilling on a beach. In his caption he tells us that Cruz is the "cheekiest" member of the family (that's British for smart mouth, but in a cute way) with the biggest heart. Then he shouts out Cruz's bedtime of 8:30 p.m., which makes us want to yell, "Daaaaaaaaaaaaad!" and roll our eyes on his behalf. So embarrassing!
Because one post is never enough for a loving mom, Victoria also shared a second HBD shout out to Cruz — this time as a throwback photo with his brothers. Note that she's tagging his older brother Brooklyn in these. So far, Brooklyn has wisely decided to stay out of it.
