Despite fans really, really wanting an on-stage reunion, Victoria Beckham just destroyed hopes of a Spice Girls tour.
Instagram posts showing the Spice Girls back together and a statement from the former girl band about exploring "new opportunities" seemed to hint at upcoming tour dates. Last week, TMZ reported that the Spice Girls were going on tour this summer. Beckham told Vogue UK, though, there won't be a reunion tour any time soon. "I’m not going on tour," she said. "The girls aren’t going on tour."
Beckham told Vogue UK her clothing line is her main priority, but the Spice Girls' mini-reunion gave them a chance to imagine how the group could keep their message of girl power alive in 2018. “There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for," Beckham said. "What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around — brainstorming."
Beckham's comments mirrored the joint statement the band issued last week: "We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations." That's something we can also get behind.
Beckham's statement might rule out a tour — for now — but, it doesn't count out a reunion entirely. So, what are the Spice Girls up to? We'll have to wait and see, but Beckham thinks the world could use more Spice Girls magic right about now.
“You know, there’s so much bad stuff going on, and the Spice Girls were about fun and celebrating individuality," she told Vogue UK. "I think there’s so much that the brand can do, and it’s such a positive message for young kids."
