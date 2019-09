Last week, when Meghan Markle celebrated her birthday with her husband Prince Harry at his friend’s wedding wearing a Club Monaco dress, it didn’t take long for the “Meghan Markle effect” to hit. The blue, white, and green number sold out within hours. And it’s easy to see why: with its navy shirt top and color-blocked pleated skirt, the dress is an easy-to-style staple. Plus, it’s priced at just $328 (which, considering Markle’s wardrobe is estimated to be worth almost $1 million , isn’t too bad). But why are we still talking about a dress no one can buy? Because if you weren’t able to get your hands on the piece before it sold out, Club Monaco just restocked the Shoanah Dress on Friday morning.