Meghan Markle's Sell-Out Club Monaco Dress Is Being Restocked

For the occasion, Markle wore the Club Monaco dress — which the retailer describes as having“hundreds of sharp folds and clean, modern colour blocking” — with a Philip Treacy fascinator and her standby Aquazzura black heels. We have to say, we really appreciate that, despite having a closet full of bespoke Givenchy and Stella McCartney, Markle still champions more accessible brands like Everlane, J.Crew, and Club Monaco — and this dress speaks to that. Because if you thought Markle was on the receiving end of some really well-placed gifting, think again. According to People , the Royals aren’t allowed to accept gifts intended for commercial gain — and that includes clothing. Since whatever Markle and Kate Middleton wear sells out so quickly, giving them certain clothing and accessories could be used as free marketing. It's no wonder, then, that Markle is all for outfit-repeating. But hey: We love a woman who champions sustainability.