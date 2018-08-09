Meghan Markle's Sell-Out Club Monaco Dress Is Being Restocked

Last week, when Meghan Markle celebrated her birthday with her husband Prince Harry at his friend's wedding wearing a Club Monaco dress, it didn’t take long for the “Meghan Markle effect” to hit. The blue, white, and green number sold out within hours. And it’s easy to see why: with its navy shirt top and colour-blocked pleated skirt, the dress is an easy-to-style staple. But why are we still talking about a dress no one can buy? Because if you weren’t able to get your hands on the piece before it sold out, Club Monaco just announced that it will be restocking the Shoanah Dress on Friday morning.
For the occasion, Markle wore the Club Monaco dress — which the retailer describes as having
“hundreds of sharp folds and clean, modern colour blocking” — with a Philip Treacy fascinator and her standby Aquazzura black heels. We have to say, we really appreciate that, despite having a closet full of bespoke Givenchy and Stella McCartney, Markle still champions more accessible brands like Everlane, J.Crew, and Club Monaco — and this dress speaks to that. Because if you thought Markle was on the receiving end of some really well-placed gifting, think again. According to People, the Royals aren’t allowed to accept gifts intended for commercial gain — and that includes clothing. Since whatever Markle and Kate Middleton wear sells out so quickly, giving them certain clothing and accessories could be used as free marketing. It's no wonder, then, that Markle is all for outfit-repeating. But hey: We love a woman who champions sustainability.
