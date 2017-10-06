Princess Diana Was A Sloane Ranger, Are You?

On the American side, this look was born out of minimalist girls with a larger passion for the pursuit of the arts and crafts, than the stark landscapes of the ‘90s that the term can so often recall. After reaching the pinnacle that was the return of the "mum jean" and matching them with Plimsolls, it's not hard to see them following the path until they get to the oversized linen blazers, long gauzy cotton dresses, their long, mostly-straight going uncombed for a couple days, and not a lot of makeup on their face. It’s the direct opposite of the Kardashian fashion, with their tight latex dresses and full-on contoured faces. But those thoroughbred girls with their patrician noses, equestrian hobbies, and an innate sense of nonchalance that comes only from generations of wealth, have now been repackaged, and are part of a new generation that is interested in subverting — and destroying — the class, race, and gender divides.