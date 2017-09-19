So summer came and went, leaving behind a trail of humid, cloudy days. We may be disappointed (yet again) in the British summertime – but we can't say we're not excited for the beginning of autumn.
With shorter days, warmer drinks and browner leaves comes autumnal dressing. Replacing our swimwear and cold-shoulder tops with Chelsea boots, luxurious knitwear and checked blazers, we're welcoming AW17 with open arms.
Ahead, find our pick of the best transitional pieces to kickstart the autumn – cosiness included.