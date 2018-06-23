The Chicest Celebrity Haircuts Of 2018 You Have To See

Hair inspiration is seemingly endless, especially if you take your styling cues from celebrities. With the industry's best experts at their beck and call, A-listers have been known to switch up their looks at almost every appearance. But this year, and especially in the past six months, we've gleaned a major trend in the chops that stars are choosing, making a case for the universal length of 2018.
Yes, the pixie is fresh, and we can always appreciate long layers. But by and large, the chicest chops have fallen in the lob-bob length range, somewhere between the chin and shoulder. The biggest takeaway, however, is not necessarily the length, but more about the styling, the unique spin each celeb added to make their cut killer.
Ahead, the 2018 haircut sweeping celeb culture, styled in 16 different ways. Just take this to your next appointment, and you'll be stepping out looking like an A-lister in your own right.