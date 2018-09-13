Story from Beauty

These Natural Hair Moments From NYFW Are Worthy Of The Prayer Hands Emoji

Jacqueline Laurean Yates, aimee simeon
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images.
Once upon a time, pin-straight hair dominated Fashion Week. The models with natural hair either got blowouts or wore silky sew-ins for the week. But those days are fading. Natural hair looks are slowly, but surely, becoming the norm on the catwalk — and it's about damn time, isn’t it?
For Spring/Summer 2019, the designers really embraced natural hair, showing a range of braids and wash-and-go curls. Some models rocked the texture they were born with without much styling, and others got teased-out, totally bedazzled, pastel-colored looks. It was amazing to finally see the versatility of natural hair reflected on the runway.
If you've been searching for new things to do with your natural hair for fall, this season will give you bundles of inspo. Get ready to screenshot some of the best Black hair moments to hit NYFW.
Related Stories
27 Best Styles For Transitioning To Natural
The Best Natural Hairstyles At The Tonys
NYFW Showed A Record Amount Of Racial Diversity

More from Hair

R29 Original Series