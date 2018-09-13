Once upon a time, pin-straight hair dominated Fashion Week. The models with natural hair either got blowouts or wore silky sew-ins for the week. But those days are fading. Natural hair looks are slowly, but surely, becoming the norm on the catwalk — and it's about damn time, isn’t it?
For Spring/Summer 2019, the designers really embraced natural hair, showing a range of braids and wash-and-go curls. Some models rocked the texture they were born with without much styling, and others got teased-out, totally bedazzled, pastel-colored looks. It was amazing to finally see the versatility of natural hair reflected on the runway.
If you've been searching for new things to do with your natural hair for fall, this season will give you bundles of inspo. Get ready to screenshot some of the best Black hair moments to hit NYFW.