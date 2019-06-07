12 Gorgeous Bridal Styles To Try If You Have Natural Hair

So bae popped the question, and it’s time to start planning your wedding. Congrats! Your to-do list might be packed with purchasing your dream dress, securing your venue, testing out cake flavors. But brainstorming your beauty look is, hands down, one of the most fun parts of getting married, especially if you have natural hair.
You don’t have to straighten your curls to be a banging bride on your big day (unless you want to). The biggest perk of having natural hair is the versatility. You can create just about any style you can imagine for your bridal look. You can let your Afro roam free and accent it with diamond decals or flowers. Or, you can lightly blowdry your strands and slick them up into a sleek pompadour. You can even get creative with braids and add cornrows or loose plaits to your look.
No matter your personal swag, there are plenty of beautiful ways to say “I do” while still embracing your texture. If you need a few ideas to send to your stylist before your bridal hair test, we’ve rounded up some formal natural hair looks to get you inspired.