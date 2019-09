Kaia Gerber, Kate Moss Front Stella McCartney's Latest Campaign

Telling British Vogue , McCartney explains that she has a real connection with Gerber and Moss: "For this season, I wanted to capture the wonder of women: the circle of life and the love of learning from those that inspire and came before us and are in the now. We represent women of any age." In 1995, Moss walked her Central St. Martins graduate collection show, representing the McCartney woman of today, while Gerber (daughter of another supermodel, Cindy Crawford) represents the McCartney woman of tomorrow. And just like that — the collection, the runway show, and now the campaign — it all comes full circle. Click through the slideshow ahead to Gerber and Moss work their magic.