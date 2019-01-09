Kaia Gerber, Kate Moss Front Stella McCartney's Latest Campaign

Since 2001, the designer has lead a sustainability revolution of sorts in the luxury fashion sector. The Stella McCartney brand is vegetarian, it's masculine and feminine, it's not going to push $700 T-shirts — and, best of all, it makes every effort to reduce its footprint on the environment. In fact, 60% of the spring 2019 womenswear runway collection comes from sustainable materials, sustainable viscose, regenerated cashmere, organic cotton and denim, recycled nylon, sustainable wood and cork, and eco alter nappa. The eco-friendly campaign marks Gerber's first McCartney ad (following her first McCartney runway show last season) and Kate Moss's seventh.