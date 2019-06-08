Kia Gerber's Big Bob Chop Is On Trend For Summer

It’s the season for chopping your hair off, and celebs are embracing summer hair. A cute bob isn’t just the newest summer 2019 hair trend — it’s also much easier to style in the hot weather. Kaia Gerber debuted her new on-trend hair on Instagram, and no, it’s not another vacuum-sealed ponytail. The newest Stella McCartney campaign model ditched her signature long brown locks for a side-swept lob, along with expertly-placed sunny highlights.
“The drama cut,” she calls it on Instagram, and credited stylists Sandy Hullett and Redken Global Director Guido Palau with her new ‘do. And dramatic it is: her extreme side part beautifully flows with her thick, straight hair texture, with perfect layers framing her face. Her cheekbones, a genetic gift from mom Cindy Crawford, appear even higher with the shorter a-line shape of her lob. It’s been called the “It girl” hairstyle of 2019, worn by other celebs like Brie Larson and Mandy Moore. Yes, you’re excused to book an appointment with your stylist right now.
As for the color, it’s a subtle departure from her previous chocolate brown hair color, but it’s equally impressive. It’s a mix of dark blonde and fashionable copper highlights that feels super modern. It plays nicely with Gerber’s beloved YSL Touche Eclat concealer pen, which she used as a sparkly brightening contour on her skin.
