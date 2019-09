The Skin-Care Ingredient Kaia Gerber Is Really Into These Days

While her beauty routine is fairly simple, Gerber is more spirited when it comes to her tattoos . So far, the model has four pieces of ink (that we know of), and each one has special meaning. Recently, she got an angel inked on her ribcage by celebrity-favorite Jon Boy. She also has her middle name, Jordan, painted on her inner arm, and there's a teeny spaceship on her thigh. "Each one is a memory and means something important to me," she says. "I try not to take them too seriously because each one represents a time in my life that I can look back on and remember." Only Gerber knows what the future holds in terms of more ink, but with an exciting career ahead of her, we bet there are more cool pieces on the horizon.