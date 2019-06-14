Reese Witherspoon's Daughter On Big Little Lies Is A Beauty Star To Watch

With the kind of poreless skin that makes you reach for the BHAs, fluffy brows that fill you with regret over ever plucking yours, and a role on Big Little Lies as Madeline Mackenzie's (played by Reese Witherspoon) daughter with a season-two storyline that's quite topical given the ongoing college admissions scandal, we can't help but pay extra attention to Kathryn Newton.
The 22-year-old's past few months have been a Hollywood dream, with starring roles in Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (which has made more than $400 million at the box office) and Netflix's The Society, and now even more Big Little Lies screen time alongside the likes of Witherspoon and Zoë Kravitz. With so many major premieres to attend, Newton has stepped up her red-carpet game, showing up in show-stopping gowns, hairstyles we're still lusting over, and makeup that's straight out of a pre-Raphaelite painting.
Ahead, we talked to one of Newton's go-to makeup artists, Emily Cheng, and hairstylists, Ryan Trygstad, about the actress' beauty staples — and how we can copycat her signature looks.