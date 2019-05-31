This Photo Just Made The College Admissions Scandal Even More Awkward

Until Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giuliani's legal battle comes to a conclusion, the college admissions scandal is somewhat dormant. However, the internet can never resist a memeable photo, which is why this picture of William H. Macy holding "Congrats grad! You did it!" balloon is just *chefs kiss*.
Macy wasn't technically indicted in the investigations, but his wife Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to paying William “Rick” Singer $15,000 to doctor her daughter Sofia Grace Macy's SAT score. Now, Sofia — who Huffman said did not know about the scam — is graduating from high school, and father Macy was tasked with picking up the balloons.
Macy's voice was documented in transcripts from the FBI investigation, suggesting he was possibly aware of the scheme, however he has not been charged. There's no reason to believe Sofia did not graduate from high school on her own merit, but the celebration must be somewhat bittersweet considering the context. The balloons will carry a weird irony for as long as they're displayed, and Macy's expression doesn't help either.
“I am in full acceptance of my guilt and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in a statement announcing her plan to plead guilty back in April. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologise to them and, especially, I want to apologise to the students who work hard every day to get into college.”
Huffman faces up a maximum sentence of 20 years, according to Page Six. Sofia Grace's graduation officially takes place 10th June.