Felicity Huffman has “deep regret and shame” over her participation in the college admissions scam that rocked Hollywood and higher education.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, 14 people, including American Crime star Huffman, have pled guilty to “using bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children’s admission to selective colleges and universities.” Huffman admitted to paying at least $15,000 to participate in Rick Singer’s scheme, which would elevate her daughter’s test scores on a college entrance exam.
“I am in full acceptance of my guilt and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in a statement on Monday. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college.”
Advertisement
Huffman also stressed that her daughter knew nothing of the scam, stating that she has “betrayed” her.
“This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life,” Huffman said. “My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”
In a statement, Felicity Huffman says she’s pleading guilty.— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) April 8, 2019
“I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.” pic.twitter.com/T6tx1VUiCE
The other defendants who entered a plea of guilty are Gregory Abbott, Marcia Abbott, Jane Buckingham, Gordon Caplan, Robert Flaxman, Agustin Huneeus Jr., Marjorie Klapper, Peter Jan Sartorio, Stephen Semprevivo, and Devin Sloane.
Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, two other recognizable names in the case, have not yet entered their plea. Loughlin was spotted signing autographs outside the courtroom in Boston last week.
Refinery29 has reached out to Huffman for comment.
Advertisement