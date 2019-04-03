Did Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Enter Pleas Today In Court?

Lori Loughlin is headed to court today after being accused of using her wealth and privilege to unfairly get her children admitted to an elite college — so of course she immediately started signing autographs and taking pictures, People reports. Not reading the room at all, she and husband Mossimo Giannulli, who together allegedly paid $500,000 to have University of Southern California falsely admit their daughters as crew recruits, arrived in Boston on Tuesday for their court appearance via a private jet, of course, (At least it wasn't a yacht?)
Loughlin, Mossimo, actress Felicity Huffman, and 10 other parents named in the scandal are also in Boston for the same Wednesday court appearance, in which a judge will set the conditions of their release, according to the LA Times.
Loughlin broke her silence on the issue over the weekend — sort of. Due to the legal nature of the drama, there's not much she can say to the press.
“I’m sorry I can’t talk to you,” she told TMZ as she was leaving a yoga class in Los Angeles. “You can follow me around all day, but I just can’t comment right now. But thank you for your time.”
Did Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Plead Guilty In Court?
Neither Loughlin or Huffman have entered pleas, People reports, but agreed to surrender their passports — something they can petition if work or emergencies call for it. They also agreed to not possess any firearms. It's unclear when they will enter their pleas since another court date has not been set, but TMZ pointed out the parents could be facing prison time, even with a plea deal.
What Was The Scene Outside The Boston Courthouse?
Ahead of the appearance, fans reportedly gathered outside Loughlin's hotel and asked for autographs and pictures, both of which the actress obliged to with a smile. Once Loughlin arrived, she was even greeted by two fans wearing Aunt Becky masks as tribute to her Full House character.
“As children we were both huge fans of Aunt Becky. She was kind of like our childhood mom,” one of the mask-wearing fans told People. “I’m not saying what she did wasn’t wrong. It was. I got rejected from so many schools and what they did really wasn’t fair. But everyone is acting so surprised. I don’t know why. I mean, rich people do corrupt things.”
Did Any Children Of The Parents Make An Appearance?
No. Loughlin's daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, have been silent, but apparently the former is hiding out with her boyfriend, and using the "close friends" feature on Instagram to privately communicate with friends — as opposed to, say, smiling and taking those pictures on the street *eyes emoji*
