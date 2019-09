Did Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Enter Pleas Today In Court?

Lori Loughlin is headed to court today after being accused of using her wealth and privilege to unfairly get her children admitted to an elite college — so of course she immediately started signing autographs and taking pictures , People reports. Not reading the room at all, she and husband Mossimo Giannulli , who together allegedly paid $500,000 to have University of Southern California falsely admit their daughters as crew recruits, arrived in Boston on Tuesday for their court appearance via a private jet, of course, (At least it wasn't a yacht ?)