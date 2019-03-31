Lori Loughlin Makes First Statement After College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin has had a rough couple of weeks. Yet, she’s still found time to work out and give a polite statement to the paparazzi.
The former Fuller House actor was spotted by TMZ leaving a yoga class in Brentwood, Los Angeles on Saturday. When asked about the case by the cameraman, Loughlin gave a nice, but firm brush off – her first public statement since news of the college admissions scandal broke.
“I’m sorry I can’t talk to you,” she said. “You can follow me around all day, but I just can’t comment right now. But thank you for your time.”
The cameraman continued to press the issue, asking Loughlin if she was afraid of going to prison. Loughlin continued to search for her keys, ignoring him. That is, until he wished her well, a sentiment which she returned before getting into her car.
Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are among 33 parents who have been accused of bribing their children’s way into college with the assistance of William Singer. Former Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman, who has also been arrested and charged in connection with the scandal, was spotted out and about this weekend with her daughter, Georgia Macy, by TMZ too.
Both actors and their families have been laying low over the last few weeks, though both are set to appear in court this coming week, according to tweets from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.
