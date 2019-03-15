The Situation Between Lori Loughlin, Netflix & Hallmark Is A Mess

The legal consequences of Lori Loughlin's alleged participation in the college admissions fraud scandal are still unfolding: The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were both indicted by the FBI for allegedly bribing the University of Southern California $500,000 to falsely admit their daughters as crew team recruits, and each paid $1 million in bail. Loughlin is technically still allowed to travel to Canada for her acting commitments, but those commitments are currently dropping like flies.
Amid Loughlin's controversy, her relationship with Netflix, for which she currently appears on Fuller House, is in dispute. A source tells Refinery29 that the show is not currently in production, and added that the actress is recurring guest star and not a series regular, meaning production would not be impacted should she not return. Over on Deadline, a source says Loughlin's role on the show is "toast, it’s over."
As for her relationship with Hallmark, The Hollywood Reporter says they've severed ties. The actress will no longer appear in the TV series When Calls The Heart and movie series Garage Sale Mystery.
"We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations," the company told THR. "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin, including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third-party production."
Loughlin once referred to the cast of When Calls The Heart, which includes Erin Krakow and Pascale Hutton, as a "real family," and fans worried that her departure meant the end of the series. However, Hallmark clarified to dedicated "#Hearties" that's not the case.
"#Hearties, we assure you that Hallmark Channel has no plans to cancel When Calls the Heart," they wrote on Instagram. "Hope Valley has many more stories left to share and we will let you know the details soon."
As for her daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, they reportedly won't be returning to USC. Luckily, this means the whole family should be available to play themselves in the in the inevitable feature film.
