Lori Loughlin's Sour Courtroom Sketch Is The Cherry On Top Of All This

If you ever find yourself in the middle of a story that's definitely going to be made into a movie one day, then please do what Lori Loughlin is doing and make it worth watching.
The actress, along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, was one of 50 people charged in an elaborate college admissions scam that's captivated the internet. They are accused of paying $500,000 to bribe officials at the University of Southern California into fudging their daughters' applications and posing them as crew team recruits despite neither of the teens having ever participated in the sport. Loughlin was out of town when she was first indicted, but she returned and made a court appearance on Wednesday, and this incredible illustration was born.
Drawn by artist Mona Edwards, the image shows Loughlin looking chic as she takes the stand, with an intimidating razor-sharp stare that tells you everything you need to know about her alleged role in the scheme.
“Loughlin had her arms crossed in a fairly deflective and defensive pose, almost the entirety of the hearing,” Edwards told InStyle. “In the sketch, I wanted to show her pose: straight, unflinching, perhaps angry. She certainly looked the part!”
While Felicity Huffman, the other actress named in the scandal, surrendered to the FBI when they showed up at her home Tuesday morning, Loughlin had the luxury of entering court on her own terms a day later, and the luxuries continue when you learn that she's still allowed to travel to Canada to finish up her projects.
“She was very well put together — hair, makeup — as if she had time to get ready and look great for her ‘appearance,’” Edwards continued. “Her choice of white turtleneck was perhaps a statement of purity and innocence?”
This appearance only furthers people's perceptions of the case, and their disdain for the privilege on display not only with the alleged crimes themselves, but for the leniency already being afforded to those involved.
Loughlin's bail was set at $1 million.
