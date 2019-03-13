College Admissions Favors Rich People — & So Does Cash Bail

Being giving the opportunity to "promise to pay," as Huffman and Singer were able to do, is a luxury. Ironically, those who are often granted this luxury are the wealthy and those who own property. Telfeyan explained that those who don't have real estate to put up as collateral or the ability to pay in one lump sum have to use the services of private bail companies. These companies typically charge 10% of the amount of borrowed — and that money is non-refundable, even if the person is ultimately found innocent of any crime. Any money put up for bail is returned at the end of a trial whether the person is found guilty or innocent, so if you can afford to put up the whole amount at once (or are able to make a "promise to pay"), bail costs you nothing.