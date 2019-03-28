Olivia Jade Is Bravely Still Using Instagram While She Stays At Her Boyfriend's Amid Scandal

YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli's parents, Full House actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid serious cash to fake Olivia Jade's way into USC, resulting in their indictments in a wide-reaching celebrity college admissions scandal. Now, the influencer is reportedly pissed at her parents for doing just that — so much so that she allegedly can't be under their roof.
Per reports, Olivia Jade is in the process of leaving USC over "bullying." According to the university, she is at least still enrolled at the school where she once decorated her dorm room with stuff from Amazon Prime. (Yes, this was an "#ad.") However, it does not sound like Olivia Jade is spending time on campus.
Advertisement
According to Us Weekly, Olivia Jade is staying with her boyfriend, singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy, in Malibu while the whole thing blows over.
"She’s not talking to her parents right now," a source told Us Weekly.
She's also not communicating with her Instagram followers — though that doesn't mean she isn't using the app. While Olivia Jade has been "in hiding," according to the source for Us Weekly, she is "posting private Stories on her Instagram, using the only-close-friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle."
While Olivia Jade's close friends may be sticking by her (via Insta, anyway), brands like Sephora and TRESemmé have severed ties. One of Olivia Jade's more recent Instagrams involves the hair care brand.
"back home from an amazing #TRESnyfw w @tresemme! brought my fave products home with me (including micro mist level 2)," she wrote, before hashtagging the post #trespartner."
Just before her parents were indicted, Olivia Jade was hanging out on a yacht with Gianna Caruso, the daughter of the elected chair of USC Board of Trustees. It is unclear if Caruso is included in Olivia Jade's newly-small Instagram circle.
Refinery29 has reached out to Olivia Jade for comment.
Advertisement