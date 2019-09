USC Says Lori Loughlin's Daughters Are Still In School — For Now

Last week, TMZ reported the Giannulli sisters were planning on leaving the University of Southern California over concerns they would be bullied after reports that their parents, actor Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, were charged in the largest college admissions scandal in history . Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 for Olivia Jade and Bella to be admitted to the school via illegal methods, such as having them pose as members of the crew team to ensure their acceptance to USC.