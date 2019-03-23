USC Says Lori Loughlin's Daughters Are Still In School — For Now

Last week, TMZ reported the Giannulli sisters were planning on leaving the University of Southern California over concerns they would be bullied after reports that their parents, actor Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, were charged in the largest college admissions scandal in history. Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 for Olivia Jade and Bella to be admitted to the school via illegal methods, such as having them pose as members of the crew team to ensure their acceptance to USC.
But according to a USC representative, both Olivia and Bella are still enrolled at the school — for now, at least.
Advertisement
"We have confirmed that both Olivia Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli still are enrolled,” USC media relations specialist Ron Mackovitch said in a statement to NBC News. “USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed."
The scandal has resulted in other confirmed consequences for the family. The Hallmark Channel severed ties with Loughlin, who appeared on the show When Calls The Heart and movie series Garage Sale Mystery. Olivia, a beauty influencer who goes by the moniker Olivia Jade (and made a cameo in the movie Eighth Grade via her YouTube channel), lost several sponsorship deals, including ones with TRESemmé and Sephora.
Advertisement