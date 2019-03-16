Olivia Jade Is Allegedly No Stranger To Scams, According To A Fellow Influencer

A production source went on to tell the Daily Mail that following Rachel being declared the winner in front of the live audience, studio executives ordered producers to re-shoot. The source also noted that Rachel was “visibly upset” by the re-shoots and that she and third contestant, singer Rydel Lynch, were instructed not to buzz in during the re-shoots so Giannulli could win. Giannulli was then awarded a $5,000 prize donation to the charity of her choice.