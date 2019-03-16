Olivia Jade Is Allegedly No Stranger To Scams, According To A Fellow Influencer

Turns out, Operation Varsity Blues may not be the first scam the youngest daughter of former Full House star Lori Loughlin and fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli has found herself tangled in, according to a new report by the Daily Mail.
The report notes that Giannulli was once a contestant on Tap That Awesome App, a now obsolete Verizon-sponsored game show. But, allegedly the vlogger didn’t actually win on the show despite what was shown in the final cut. Instead, fellow influencer Marissa Rachel did — according to Marissa Rachel.
“I have nothing against Olivia, I’ve met her on several occasions and she’s perfectly nice. But what happened just didn’t seem right to me,” Rachel said to the Daily Mail. “I definitely won by a significant amount.”
A production source went on to tell the Daily Mail that following Rachel being declared the winner in front of the live audience, studio executives ordered producers to re-shoot. The source also noted that Rachel was “visibly upset” by the re-shoots and that she and third contestant, singer Rydel Lynch, were instructed not to buzz in during the re-shoots so Giannulli could win. Giannulli was then awarded a $5,000 prize donation to the charity of her choice.
You know, despite apparently not actually winning.
This report comes after Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were both indicted by the FBI for allegedly bribing the University of Southern California to falsely admit their daughters as crew team recruits. They were both arrested and later released on $1 million bonds. Following their parents’ arrest, it was reported that Olivia Jade Giannulli and her sister Isabella, 20, are leaving USC.
Additionally, several of Giannulli’s key sponsors and collaborators have cut ties with her including Sephora and "TRESemmé. And if this game show scandal turns out to be true, there’s surely going to be more.
