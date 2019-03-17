Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Hit With $500B Lawsuit For Varsity Blues Scam

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. That’s the claim from Jennifer Kay Toy, a high school teacher in Oakland, CA. Deadline reports that Toy is suing Laughlin, Huffman, and Bill McGlashan, an entertainment investor who was also indicted in the college admissions fraud scandal, for the cool sum of $500 billion (and quite a step up from the $500,000 Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, single-handedly spent getting their kids into elite schools).
As part of a class-action lawsuit, Toy alleges that the defendants cheated her son, Joshua, out of a hard-earned place in “some of the colleges” implicated in the scandal. In her court filing, Toy states that although Joshua had a 4.2 GPA, he was not accepted into these elite universities for “some undisclosed reason.” She writes that she feels that her son “was denied access to a college not because he failed to work and study hard enough, but because wealthy individuals felt it was okay to lie, cheat, steal, and bribe their way into a good college.”
The suit named 46 additional “co-conspirators,” all of whom have been accused of fraud crimes in connection with Operation Varsity Blues. Toy is seeking $500 billion in damages as both punitive measures and a deterrent for the defendants and other would-be wealthy admissions cheaters.
Loughlin, Huffman, and McGlashan had not responded to the lawsuit at press time, nor have they entered pleas into the record. Huffman and Loughlin were released on $250,000 and $1 million bail, respectively.
