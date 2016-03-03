There's a good chance you've seen hairstylist Riawna Capri's work on Instagram, Pinterest, or the red carpet. It's even possible that you "recognise her face from somewhere." She's one of the most well-known hairstylists working today — and for good reason.
As you'd assume, her client list is impressive — Julianne Hough, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Roberts, Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens — but she's also the co-owner of one of L.A.'s coolest salons, Nine Zero One. Which is exactly where we just spent an entire day learning a few looks that we just can't keep to ourselves.
Of course, there was no way we could spend a day at Nine Zero One without learning the secrets behind its signature "901 Wave." While you may have seen beach-hair tutorials before, this one involves some unique tricks that Capri and her team have finessed over the years. The result? A tried-and-true technique that delivers perfectly undone waves every single time. (They don't call it a signature for nothin'.)
One of the best parts of this look is that it works with any hair texture. Plus, it can be a wavy base for a variety of the styles Capri does on her clients. Playing on one of the biggest L.A. trends — the humble knot — Capri created a half-up knot, a tied topknot, and a woven updo (or, as Capri calls it, a "knot-hawk").
Ahead, Capri breaks down everything you need to know to score these four perfectly undone styles.
