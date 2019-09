There's a good chance you've seen hairstylist Riawna Capri's work on Instagram , Pinterest, or the red carpet . It's even possible that you "recognise her face from somewhere ." She's one of the most well-known hairstylists working today — and for good reason.As you'd assume, her client list is impressive — Julianne Hough, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Roberts, Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens — but she's also the co-owner of one of L.A.'s coolest salons, Nine Zero One . Which is exactly where we just spent an entire day learning a few looks that we just can't keep to ourselves.Of course, there was no way we could spend a day at Nine Zero One without learning the secrets behind its signature "901 Wave." While you may have seen beach-hair tutorials before, this one involves some unique tricks that Capri and her team have finessed over the years. The result? A tried-and-true technique that delivers perfectly undone waves every single time. (They don't call it a signature for nothin'.)One of the best parts of this look is that it works with any hair texture. Plus, it can be a wavy base for a variety of the styles Capri does on her clients. Playing on one of the biggest L.A. trends — the humble knot — Capri created a half-up knot, a tied topknot, and a woven updo (or, as Capri calls it, a "knot-hawk").Ahead, Capri breaks down everything you need to know to score these four perfectly undone styles.