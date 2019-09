The Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios says on the show that she runs a "multi-million-dollar business." But we know reality-show contestants sometimes like to put, uh, creative spins on their résumés in the name of good TV — so is she as much of a #GirlBoss as she claims? Well, yes and no. TMZ reported at the beginning of January that Olympios' family runs a business in Miami called Armor Garage , which sells epoxy floor coverings for garages. And according to Inquisitr , her family says she does work there, primarily in sales. Whether she actually owns the business is not public information.

The 25-year-old Olympios doesn't work there full-time, though. There's that whole wooing Nick Viall thing. And she's committed to the modeling and acting hustle, according to Us Weekly . She's also appeared in a few music videos, including for Pitbull, Akon, and DJ Khaled, and has a profile on Model Mayhem . Sounds a bit more stimulating than selling floor coverings.