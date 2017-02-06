The Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios says on the show that she runs a "multi-million-dollar business." But we know reality-show contestants sometimes like to put, uh, creative spins on their résumés in the name of good TV — so is she as much of a #GirlBoss as she claims? Well, yes and no. TMZ reported at the beginning of January that Olympios' family runs a business in Miami called Armor Garage, which sells epoxy floor coverings for garages. And according to Inquisitr, her family says she does work there, primarily in sales. Whether she actually owns the business is not public information.
The 25-year-old Olympios doesn't work there full-time, though. There's that whole wooing Nick Viall thing. And she's committed to the modeling and acting hustle, according to Us Weekly. She's also appeared in a few music videos, including for Pitbull, Akon, and DJ Khaled, and has a profile on Model Mayhem. Sounds a bit more stimulating than selling floor coverings.
