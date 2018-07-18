The Coolest Ways To Wear Your Hair Up — No Matter Your Length

We're all for letting our hair hang loose, whether it's a sleek blowout, movie star waves, or big curls. But sometimes, a modern updo, bun, or pony is the best way to make a scene. If you need proof, look at any red carpet this year. Yara Shahidi, Meghan Markle, Tracee Ellis Ross and more are sweeping their hair back (either partially or all the way) so that the paps could really get a good look at their gorgeous gowns and accessories.
In turn, they gave us a fresh new take on the styles we know, love, and are possibly wearing at this very moment. There's no way that we're ever going to give up our favourite swinging, bouncy, or sleek styles... but it might be worth skipping to DIY the styles ahead — especially on rushed mornings. Just sayin'.