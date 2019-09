With a deep side part, glossy sheen, and tightly wrapped twist, the sleek bun was unlike most of the styles we've seen her wear. And we like to think of it as a subtle fuck you to those who took it upon themselves to dissect her every stray hair on Saturday. (Which, by the way, was on purpose .) While some might view the move as bending to royal protoco l (along with the pantyhose), we see it another way: Markle, a proud feminist, is showing that she can wear her hair however she damn well feels, whether it be curly, straight, loose, tight, or "messy." While everyone else wastes time asking if her buns are too casual or if her tendrils are refined enough for palace life, Markle will be out here, championing the causes she actually cares about with grace and great hair.