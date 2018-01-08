Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for this power couple.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have officially confirmed their engagement in a statement on Good Morning America.
"We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship," the joint statement read. The two appear on the cover of GOOP Magazine, the next edition of which comes out on Tuesday.
Paltrow and the American Horror Story producer have been dating for three years. They met on the set of Glee, which Falchuk also produced, alongside his working partner Ryan Murphy. Paltrow guest starred as a substitute teacher on the series.
Falchuk and Paltrow finally made things Instagram official last year, when Paltrow shared a sweet photo in honor of Falchuk's 45th birthday. "Happy birthday, handsome," Paltrow captioned a photo of the two of them, posted on March 1. The lighting in the image isn't the best, but they definitely look happy.
Falchuk also shared an Instagram photo of Paltrow in July. He added the hashtags #gettingready and #beauty to the caption of his post. Awww.
Fans have been convinced the two were engaged for a while, even before Paltrow and Falchuk publicly confirmed the engagement reports. That didn't stop fans from leaving congratulatory comments on Paltrow's Instagram posts, though.
Some reports even allege that the couple has been engaged for a whole year, and they've just managed to keep things a secret from their fans. "She's had the ring a long time," one unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight.
We're certainly sending our best wishes to the happy couple and can't wait to see an official photograph of the two on the cover of GOOP. Now, let's get to the fun part and get the wedding planning started.
